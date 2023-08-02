Redevelopment of historic Pikesville Armory moves forward

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Plans are moving forward to turn the historic Pikesville Armory site, off of Reisterstown Road, into a major community resource.

The Armory is sprawled across 14 acres, with 225,000 square feet of buildings; the property dates to 1903 and is just north of Slade Avenue.

Now the state of Maryland will transfer the property to Baltimore County. County officials announced today that the transfer will move forward, after the state Board of Public Works approved it. It'll be transferred for a nominal cost of $1.

The county will ultimately transfer it to the Pikesville Armory Foundation, a local nonprofit that has been working on the plans to revitalize the Armory.

Baltimore County planning director Steve Lafferty said in a statement:

The transfer of the Armory is a momentous event that will open up new opportunities for the northwest Baltimore County community. We applaud the Foundation’s efforts and tenacity to convert this declining property into an activated community asset. We look forward to working with them to further revitalization efforts in Pikesville.

The website shows plans to turn the Armory into "a center for recreation, cultural arts, historic preservation, and community engagement."

Shelley Morhaim, board president of the Pikesville Armory Foundation, said in a statement that it's a "once in a generation opportunity to provide much-needed community services and to create an exciting venue for arts, recreation, open space, and historic preservation."