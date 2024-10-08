Red Line Project to host meetings for input on route options

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Red Line Project is looking to hear from you.

The Maryland Department of Transportation will host open house meetings for the Red Line to share route alignment options, project considerations, technical updates and gathering community input.

The sessions will be held at locations along the Red Line corridor from October 22 to October 26.

The public comment period will be open through November 25.

Over the summer, the light rail was announced as the project's transit mode and reduced the number of route alternatives from six to three.

Below are the locations and times for the open houses:

West Baltimore:

Tuesday, October 22, 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy, 100 North Calhoun St., Baltimore, MD 21223

Saturday, October 26, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Edmondson Westside High School, 501 North Athol Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229

Downtown Baltimore:

Wednesday, October 23, 3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Baltimore War Memorial, 101 North Gay St., Baltimore, MD 21202

Baltimore County:

Wednesday, October 23, 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Woodlawn High School, 1801 Woodlawn Dr., Gwynn Oak, MD 21207

East Baltimore:

Thursday, October 24, 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, MD 21224