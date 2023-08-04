Watch Now
Recreation and Parks hosted the eleventh Baltimore street hockey tournament

BALTIMORE — It's all the fun of hockey, but without the ice!

Today, The Washington Capitals and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks hosted the eleventh Baltimore street hockey tournament.

More than 120 kids from around the city joined in on the fun, making this the biggest tournament yet!

Organizers say the tournament is a great way to wrap up the city wide summer camps.

"It's awesome. They always have smiles on their faces, they get really competitive which is awesome we love to see that," Andre Nash, organizer, said.

Even though the tournament is over, we have some news about the winner!

Lakeland took on Cecil Kirk in the championship game, with Lakeland winning 2 to 1.

