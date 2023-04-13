Records fall in proposed Baltimore County budget

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski came bearing gifts as he spelling out his spending plan for the county council.

“At its core, this budget invests in the long-term success of our county,” said Olszewski, “There is no place where that investment matters more than in our children.”

The plan calls for spending $71 million more for the school system than what the state mandates, which is the largest increase of its kind in the county’s history.

“Happy to make that investment, also expanding opportunity, but also demanding accountability,” said Olszewski, “With investment comes an expectation that we see safer schools and we see increasing test scores.”

The plan also would allow any Baltimore County family making less than $150,000 a year to attend community college for free.

“They’ve put more money in. We’ve put more money in,” said CCBC President Dr. Dandra Kurtinitis, “and our goal is to make sure that we can sustain 85 percent of our students being able to attend CCBC for free.”

Teachers, police officers and firefighters also are in line for raises in the budget, which requires no tax increases, and it doesn’t stop there.

The proposed budget also includes a four percent cost of living adjustment for county employees, which represents the largest year-over-year increase in three decades.

The county council will hold public hearings on the proposed budget before a vote on it scheduled for May 25.

