Record number of guns confiscated at BWI Airport

BALTIMORE — A new report from BWI found that 2023 has seen a record number of guns confiscated by the Transportation Security Administration.

The report released Tuesday says with two-and-a-half months left in the year, the TSA has caught 36 firearms at airport checkpoints. The latest one was a loaded handgun found on Monday.

In the previous year, a total of 35 guns were caught at BWI alone; 6,542 firearms were seized at airport security checkpoints nationwide.

“It’s shocking to see that we have already surpassed the previous high number of guns caught, and we are still in early October,” said Grant Goodlett, TSA’s Deputy Federal Security Director for Maryland.

“Our TSA team here in Baltimore is good at what they do, and they are remaining vigilant in helping to ensure that no illegal or prohibited items are carried onto a flight. There is absolutely no excuse for bringing a gun to our checkpoints because you certainly can’t carry it onto your flight.”

According to the TSA, passengers can only travel with a firearm in checked baggage if they are unloaded and stored in a hard-sided lock case. That case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

TSA also has the power to issue civil penalties for travelers who carry guns or gun parts at a checkpoint. These penalties stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances, including people who have a concealed gun carry permit.

For more information about TSA rules for traveling with a gun, click here.