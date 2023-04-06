'Record' levels of school spending in proposed city budget

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City expects to dedicate the highest share of its budget ever - 18 percent - to schools in the upcoming fiscal year.

The mayor is calling it part of a plan to make "record investments in our youth," in his preliminary budget, which was released this morning.

The proposed overall budget totals $3.47 billion for operating expenses, as well as $887.9 million for capital projects.

The city's required spending on schools is expected to rise by $79.4 million, which is being "driven by the state funding formula for schools," according to the budget. Baltimore would be spending a total of $405.5 million in operating costs on Baltimore City Public Schools.

The city's funding has grown by 49 percent in just two years - an increase of $129.1 million.

It would be the second year that the city has spent more money on schools in response to the new requirements of the state's Blueprint for Maryland's Future- the controversial $4 billion education plan coordinated by Dr. Brit Kirwan.

The budget also calls for continuing to grow the city's Group Violence Reduction Strategy, with the goal of making it citywide by mid-2024; and by more than doubling the amount of staff in Baltimore Police Department's group violence unit, by moving 36 staff to that unit.

Scott said in the budget introduction:

"Make no mistake - our city is growing, as evidenced by strong economic development. My Administration will continue to ensure that this prosperity is shared and invested in our communities and people."

Scott's other top priorities include funding up to 37 positions in the Department of Public Works to improve city cleanliness, invest more in reducing vacant buildings, upgrading city recreational facilities, continue to offer $10,0000 incentives for workers with a commercial driver's license, and using federal pandemic funds to buy a hotel for use as a homeless shelter.

The City Council votes on the budget in June, after which the mayor votes to approve or disapprove.

Residents can give their thoughts on the budget at Taxpayers' Night, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 26. Taxpayers' Night will be held on the second floor of City Hall, 100 Holliday Street, and can be viewed online or by phone at bbmr.baltimorecity.gov/FY24BOE, as well as on Channel 25 or on charmtvbaltimore.com/live-stream

More information on the budget process is available here.

