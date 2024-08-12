Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rec and Rollout: the Carroll Park recreation center gets a reboot

An old and vacant PAL (Police Athletic League) center in South Baltimore got a reboot. Mayor Brandon Scott, city leaders, and Baltimore City Recreation &amp; Parks cut the ribbon on the shiny new Carroll Park Recreation Center.
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — An old and vacant PAL (Police Athletic League) center in South Baltimore got a reboot.

Mayor Brandon Scott, city leaders, and Baltimore City Recreation & Parks cut the ribbon on the shiny new Carroll Park Recreation Center.

The price tag for this investment? Two million dollars. It will include a large multi-purpose gym, a lounge, classrooms, and offices.

Folks living in the area say the center is dedicated to making the community safer while giving the youth in the neighborhood a place to grow.

The center itself is another big move for Baltimore's recreation rollout project, which aims to revamp outdated parks around the city.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices