Rec and Rollout: the Carroll Park recreation center gets a reboot

BALTIMORE — An old and vacant PAL (Police Athletic League) center in South Baltimore got a reboot.

Mayor Brandon Scott, city leaders, and Baltimore City Recreation & Parks cut the ribbon on the shiny new Carroll Park Recreation Center.

The price tag for this investment? Two million dollars. It will include a large multi-purpose gym, a lounge, classrooms, and offices.

Folks living in the area say the center is dedicated to making the community safer while giving the youth in the neighborhood a place to grow.

The center itself is another big move for Baltimore's recreation rollout project, which aims to revamp outdated parks around the city.