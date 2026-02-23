Rebound from snow in Harford County

EDGEWOOD, Md. — The snow mixed with rain kept the accumulation manageable in Edgewood where Bryant Williams quickly cleared it off of his car to head off to work.

“I’m definitely tired of it,” said Williams, “We probably got… I don’t think five inches, but we got like two inches probably.It’s cleaning up pretty quick.Just soft snow.”



With the school day cancelled some children headed for the snow hill in front of William S. James Elementary in Abingdon for sledding, and for the more creative to build a sizable snowman.

“You’re able to take just one clump of snow and it was a snowball.It’s real easy,” a fourth grader named Ryan explained to us.

“You must feel bad missing class though?” I asked.

“No,” he responded without hesitation.

But even the popular spot to enjoy winter activities didn’t seem that active.

“Usually it’s jam packed with kids, parents, everything.They love it our here.How steep it is.How much speed you can get,” said Duncan Rogers of Edgewood.

If people here seem somewhat winter weary, well who could really blame them, because it’s almost been a month since the last winter storm and all of that snow hadn’t quite melted yet.”



Bryant Williams says he’s had enough.

“Enough of it.Definitely enough of it.I’m ready for it all to melt and go away and get some sun out here, man.I’m tired of cleaning up snow at this point.”



But some don’t want to get their hopes up just yet.

“I think we’re going to get one more snowstorm in March like Maryland likes to give us.Just one more,” predicted Rogers.

“Just to remind us?”

“Yes.Always.Mother Nature’s always got to remind us who she is and that she really does run things.”