Real estate company buys 94 acres in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — A real-estate investment company has bought 94 acres zoned for housing in Aberdeen, Harford County.

The 94 acres is called the Robinhood parcel and is off of Robinhood Road, north of Pulaski Highway.

Walton Global noted the parcel is slated for residential development but has not said yet what that development could look like.

A spokesperson said:

Because it is early in the process the specifics are not yet available.

Walton Global has 10 more assets throughout the state, mostly in Prince George's County. The company said in a press release that it "is continuing to search for additional land acquisition opportunities throughout the area."