Read to Reef book club returns in October

BALTIMORE — The Read to Reef book club is back!

Throughout the month of October, children grades five and under have a chance to win free admission to The National Aquarium. It's all part of The National Aquarium's collaboration with the Enoch Pratt library.

To win, the child must pick up a Read to Reef bookmark with their library card from one of the Enoch Pratt locations. Each child has to read five aquatic or conservation-themed books from the Read to Reef book list.

Once complete, they can visit the Aquarium's website and enter the code on their bookmark to make a reservation for free admission.

"This program isn't just about reading; it's about sparking a sense of wonder in kids and their families," said National Aquarium Community Programs Manager Sarah Doccolo.

"It's a chance to create lasting memories, inspire curiosity, and nurture a love for our aquatic world through reading."

Theresa Keil, National Aquarium Event Photographer Read To Reef Reading Program at Pratt LIbrary Highlandtown

The reading challenge must be complete by the end of October. Reservations for the aquarium can be made through January 15, 2024.

For more information about the book club, click here.