Read challenged books to help Harford County Public Schools

A new committee has been set up for Harford County Public Schools, to read and assess books in the schools' libraries that have been challenged.

The new Library Materials Reconsideration Committee is asking anyone who lives in Harford County, whether or not you have children in the public school system, to apply.

"The Reconsideration Committee is charged with evaluating challenged library books considering criteria outlined in the library's evaluation and selection procedure," stated HCPS in a release.

If you're selected, you will be required to read every book assigned to your subcommittee for reconsideration.

You'll also have to attend up to 11 mandatory meetings during the school year; one in September, up to five meetings between October 1 and December 15, and up to another five meetings between March 1 and May 15.

The application opened today, as did the form to request a reconsideration of a library book, which can only be initiated by an employee, parent, or student in the school system.

The application closes on June 5 and more information can be found here.