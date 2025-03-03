Read Across America - a celebration of the wonderful world of reading

Volunteers are inspiring young minds one page at a time.

Today is "Read Across America Day" in honor of Dr. Seuss's birthday on Sunday.

In Baltimore, United Way of Central Maryland visited Curtis Bay Elementary students to inspire young readers.

Volunteers read books with a "100" theme in honor of United Way's 100th anniversary, emphasizing the need to read beyond the classroom.

"Literacy is hugely important for kids because it's important for them to know that no matter what they choose to do in life, reading is going to be a part of that," says Beth Littrell, Assoc. Vice President of Community Engagement and Volunteerism, United Way of Central Md.

"So we like to bring in people from outside to read to the kids, to show them how important reading is."

Curtis Bay is part of United Way’s Brooklyn-Curtis Bay neighborhood zone...

Providing resources like food, housing, and mental health support for over a decade.