Ray Lewis III, son of former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, dead at 28

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 02: ESPN personality Ray Lewis watches warmups before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts at Bank of America Stadium on November 2, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Posted at 9:17 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 21:26:21-04

BALTIMORE — Ray Lewis III, son of former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, has died, according to his brother Rahsaan Lewis.

Younger brother Rahsaan Lewis took to Instagram to remember his brother.

In an Instagram story, Lewis wrote "really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother."

Former Raven Robert Griffin III posted on Twitter about Lewis' son.

This is a developing story.

