Ravens Youth Foundation opens apparel grant applications for youth and high school football programs

BALTIMORE — The Ravens Youth Foundation has now opened applications for its Ravens Youth Football Grant.

Teams chosen to receive the grant would have all its players outfitted with brand-new Under Armour jerseys and cleats.

New this year, female-based sports programs can apply for a new package containing Under Armour sports bras.

Another package that's new this year would fit teams with guardian caps, a soft shell football helmet cover that is engineered to reduce impact.

The grant has been serving the Maryland sports community for 15 years and has served over 7,000 children.

In 2024, the grant serviced 170 local youth football teams.

All applications must be submitted by no later than April 11, 2025.

Grant decisions will also be made in April.

If you would like to apply, click here.