Ravens WR Zay Flowers to serve as M&T Bank's new ambassador for 2024 NFL season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is set to serve as M&T Bank's new ambassador.

For the 2024 NFL season, M&T Bank is launching a new campaign with the theme 'All 4 for the Flock.'

The purpose of the campaign is to highlight Flowers around Baltimore and show how football brings the community together.

After practice Tuesday, the partnership was officially announced.

"Zay Flowers is one of the best young route runners in professional football, but he can also display the best routes in building a foundation of commitment and success," said Brian Walter, M&T Bank Regional President for Greater Baltimore. "He's a dynamic fit for M&T Bank, bringing a big heart for community impact and a sharp business acumen both on and off the field."

"M&T Bank understands the community and how important it is for us to use our platforms together to make a difference," Flowers said. “I've seen first-hand how M&T Bank gets involved in communities to bring people together and meet local needs. The partnership we’re building is based on our shared values and focused on creating opportunities to support the Baltimore Region.”

Flowers and M&T Bank will be coordinating different opportunities for community members to interact with Flowers during the preseason and regular season.

Sweepstakes opportunities involving Flowers merchandise will also be offered via social media.

For more information about events and promotions, clickhere.