Ravens WIN IN A SHOOTOUT: This article has changed five times

Pregame:

After bullying the Bills all over the field last week, the Ravens look to continue their two-game-week streak in Cincinnati. It seems over the last two weeks, the team has found its old offensive identity of running the ball a lot and letting everything else open up through the ground game.

Game Notes:

Ravens on a 12-play 70-yard drive march downfield. Derrick Henry punches it in. History has been made. This is Henry’s 100th TD in his career.

Score: 7-0

The Ravens continue their streak of scoring on every one of their first offensive drives.

Bengals get the ball back. 3 and out.

Ravens get the ball. They get to the middle of the field but end up punting.

Bengals tie it up on a 10-play 86-yard drive. It ends of an 11-yard TD pass.

Ravens got the ball. 3 and out again.

The Swiss army knife Kyle Hamilton gets a huge sack on Burrow. Bengals go three and out.

Ravens march downfield. Lamar is flushed out of the pocket in the red zone and hits Bateman for a TD.

Score: 14-7

Ravens get another sack on third and short. Bengals 3 and out.

Ravens get pinned deep in their own territory. Bengals get a safety

Score 14-9

Ravens force a three and out.

Ravens get a critical 4th down conversion with a tush push to Charlie Kolar in their own territory.

However, they still punt with 34 seconds left in the 2nd quarter.

Burrow hits Jamar Chase for a 41-yard TD, and they get a two-point conversion.

Score: 14-17 Bengals Halftime

Bengals make it look easy getting to pay dirt.

5-yard TD to Higgins.

Score 24-14 Bengals

The Ravens answer back. Lamar hits Charles Kolar for a 55-yard pass. Then 8 throws to

Likely for a 1-yard TD pass.

Score: 24-21 Bengals

Bengals go back down field. Burrow hits Brown for a 4-yard TD.

Ravens defense can't get off the field. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 6, 2024

Score 31-21 Bengals.

Ravens march downfield, taking everything they want. Lamar hit Charlie Kolar for a 2-yard TD.

Score: 31-28

Bengals on the first play on the next drive go 70 yards on a screen from Burrow to Chase.

Score 38-28 Bengals

Lamar marches his offense down the field. On a bobbled snap, he somehow stiff arms

Sam Hubbard and hits Isaiah Likely in the end zone. This is one of Lamar’s most magical plays of his NFL career.

Score: 38-35 Bengals

Bengals are marching up the field and having their way. Marlon Humprey picks off Burrow.

Score 38-35 Bengals

Justin Tucker has been hearing the Naysayers.

He ties it up with his boot from 56.

Score: 38-38

OT

Ravens win the toss. Ravens march downfield to Bengals territory. Lamar fumbles the snap. Bengals recover.

Final Thoughts:

Ravens have not been able to play this game how they want to. The plan was to come in, pound the rock, and keep Lamar and the offense ahead of the sticks.

The Bengals turned the game into a shootout. The Ravens defense is lost in the sauce.

They have zero answers to the questions the Bengals offense is giving them.

Lamar and the offense have been able to move the ball and respond, but they are getting no help from the defense. They can’t stop a snail.

The irony here is that most of the money in Owings Mills has gone towards the Ravens defense.

They’ve looked inept for most of the season so far. Shoutout for Humphrey getting the pic on Burrow late in the 4th quarter, giving the Ravens the chance to tie it up.

The Ravens made too many mistakes to recover. It's sad because Lamar, the offense, and Tucker's leg were the only things keeping the Ravens in the game.

A heartbreaking loss for the purple and black.

SIKE!

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed from 53 yards.

On the next play, King Henry takes it down to the 5-yard line.

Justin Tucker nails it from 24 yards for the win.

RAVENS WIN RAVENS WIN! OMG! OMG! OMG! OMG!

Gotta feel good for Justin Tucker.



Catch your breath, folks.



One of the best games in Ravens franchise history.



And pssst... they overcame a double digit fourth quarter deficit. — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) October 6, 2024

Hopefully the Ravens defense can get it together as the season moves on. Great stops by them in the end. The biggest bushel of crabs goes to the offense and Justin Tucker. Ravens win a heart-stopper.

How ya'll feeling Ravens' fans?