Ravens win battle of the beltway 30-23

Pregame:

From a helicopter view, the Ravens vs. Commanders games haven’t held much weight for what seems like an eternity. The Commanders haven’t had a playmaker at quarterback in NFC East for quite a while.

In addition, the two teams don’t play each other enough for this game to represent a “rivalry.”

This is a new era for the Burgundy team in the DMV. They have new ownership and the rookie Jayden Daniels under center.

The first-year QB in DC is the first player in NFL history to pass for at least 1,000 yards and rush for at least 250 in his first five career games. He is also the NFL leader in completion percentage.

Number 5 has been dicing defense up. This is possibly a bad matchup for a Ravens pass defense, which has been allowing opposing QBs to have a field day almost every week.

The Commanders defense hasn’t been much better on the ground or air, which bodes well for Lamar and the Ravens offense.

Fans in Baltimore would hope the Ravens will simply take what the Commanders defense will give them. The run and the pass should be available.

On the other side, can the Ravens defense somehow make Daniels look like a rookie?

This game is big for the Ravens as they look to stay atop the AFC North.

The commanders are in a similar spot. They are ranked number one in the NFC East, but pundits say Baltimore is their first real test of the season.

Will this game be a good old-fashioned Purple and Black beatdown like the Bills game or a shootout like last week’s game against the Bengals?

Only the field knows.

The Battle of the Beltway. @Commanders (4-1) visit @Ravens (3-2)



Can’t wait for this one!



Kickoff at 1:00 PM 🏈 pic.twitter.com/bgDbjJoyH0 — Xavier Wherry (@XavierWherryTV) October 13, 2024

The game:

1st Quarter:

Lamar on the first drive dumps it off to Zay for a screen. He takes it all the way down to the 20. A couple of plays later, Lamar hits Andrews in the flat.

The ball bounces off Andrews' hands and into the hands of the Commanders.

A terrible interception. Andrews has been on struggle street as a pass catcher this season.

The Commanders march down to the red zone. Travis Jones delivers a critical third down sack.

They keep what could have been a disastrous series of events to only result in a field goal.

The Ravens get to the red zone and fall flat. Linderbaum doesn’t even get the snap off the ground; luckily, the Ravens recover to tie the game 3-3 with a field goal by Tucker.

2nd Quarter:

Lamar gets sacked deep in Ravens territory. Ravens punt.

Ravens move methodically downfield. King Henry punches it in for 6.

Score 10-3

The Commanders move methodically downfield and score a touchdown.

Score: 10-10

The Ravens move downfield with a lot of flowers. Mark Andrews says “I’m still here” with a

13-yard catch in the endzone.

Score: 17-10

3rd Quarter:

Jayden Daniels and Commanders get to the red zone and get stopped. Austin Seibert FG is good.

Score: 17-13

Ravens say me too. Justin Tucker, FG, is good.

Score: 20-13

The Ravens are all gas, no red lights. Stirring the pot with a big helping of Mark Andrews.

Derrick Henry calls his second TD on the ground.

Score: 27- 13

4th Quarter:

The commanders march down to the red zone, exposing the middle of the field. Daniels throws the perfect pass on 4th down to McLaurin for a TD.

Score 27- 20

Ravens move down field but get stopped for a field goal.

Score 30-20

Commanders move down field for a field goal.

Ravens are able to choke the game clock on the ground. Purple team wins. Baltimore holds on in another close game against a great offense.

Score 30-23: Ravens

Battle of the Beltways WON 😈 pic.twitter.com/RgLubfiq8L — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 13, 2024

Final thoughts ——————————————————————————-

The good:

The offense is clicking on all cylinders. The Lamar x Zay connection is on like the light at 7-11.

In fact, Payday Zay broke a Raven's record for most receptions and yards in the 1st half.

8 has also seemed to have found his chemistry in the lab with Bateman over the last couple of weeks.

Mark Andrews, after a couple of weeks, has found his catching mittens. He got his 41st TD of his career, tied with Raven's legend Todd Heap.

Derrick Henry has been the refrigerator with wheels as advertised.

The O-line seems to be improving every week.

This Ravens offense so far looks like it has multiple ways to win with the best assortment of tools Lamar has ever had.

The scary:

The Ravens defense has the talent. It’s just a matter of them putting the puzzle together.

The Ravens DB's and LB's have been getting gashed in the pass game since week 1.

Defensive coordinator Zach Orr tapped the shoulder of his mentor Dean Pees to come in as a senior advisor.

The hope is the new addition will help the linebackers and secondary clamp down on opposing quarterbacks on a consistent basis.

The bright side is they have been able to get critical stops in the past few weeks.

Kudos:

Jayden Daniels is the real deal. The future of football in DC is in great hands. The rookie looked like a season veteran against the Ravens defense. He never looked rattled and delivered the ball for completions and touchdowns in critical moments.