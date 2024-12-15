Ravens and Giants battle it out at Metlife Stadium

The locker room :

The Ravens record off a bye week is good to say the least.

The Giants who are 2-11 seem to be in the Travis Hunter/ Shedeur Sanders sweepstakes.

This has all the makings of a Ravens get right game, but…the Ravens have been known to put some coal in the proverbial Christmas stocking.

Just like so many weeks….this could be…should be…a run Derrick Henry a lot game to set everything else up for this offense. There's no reason to get fancy. The passing game will be there.

The stat sheet should read like this.

RAVENS RUN GAME:

Henry - 22 carries (at least 8 of these carries should be toss/stretch plays to the outside)

Hill - 8 carries

Ravens need to win this game convincingly and get out of New Jersey healthy.

This would be the perfect week to do it as Lamar and Derrick received an induction this week into the Madden 99 Club as the most dynamic duo in the game. They are the first teammates ever to reach the 99 club in-season.

Really cool today to see @Lj_era8 react to being part of the 99 club in Madden.

Game Notes:

Justice Hill took the opening kick off down to the giants 37. Ravens get a little play action magic going. Lamar hits Zay for a first down.

Lamar runs on a keeper but gets the ball ripped out. Not sure about the Lamar run here. This wasn't needed. Run Henry. Run Hill.

Giants Ball.

Ravens stop em and get the ball back.

Ravens can't get anything going. Punt.

New Raven Desmond King gets some razzle and some dazzle going on the punt return, gets stopped at the Giants 32.

Lamar, and the offense score...finally. Lamar hits the big homie Mark in the endzone.

Mark Andrews is ALL. THE. WAY. BACK!

Score - 7-0 Ravens

🚨It’s history making touchdown. Mark Andrews is now the Ravens all time touchdown leader with 48 after he and Lamar connect on a 13 yard score.🚨



Ravens up 7-0.

Ravens get a big stop on 4th down. Giants tried a QB sneak with DeVito. Turnover.

Lamar drops one in the bucket for a 49 yard Touchdown to Rashod Bateman.

Lamar connect on a 49 yard score to Rashod Bateman gets in the end zone for his 6th touchdown of the season

Score - Ravens 14-0

The Ravens defense habit of being undisciplined is putting a lot of yellow laundry on the field. Giants take advantage of the mistakes. 4 penalties on this drive against the Ravens.

Ravens get what looked like a stop on 3rd down. Defense gets called for illegal hands to the face.

Fresh set of downs for the Giants on the ravens 2 yard line.

Score - Ravens 14-7

Lamar hits Bateman again for a 20 yard TD.

Score - Ravens 21-7