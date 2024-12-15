Watch Now
Ravens and Giants battle it out at Metlife Stadium

Adam Hunger/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts before an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
The locker room :

The Ravens record off a bye week is good to say the least.

The Giants who are 2-11 seem to be in the Travis Hunter/ Shedeur Sanders sweepstakes.

This has all the makings of a Ravens get right game, but…the Ravens have been known to put some coal in the proverbial Christmas stocking.

Just like so many weeks….this could be…should be…a run Derrick Henry a lot game to set everything else up for this offense. There's no reason to get fancy. The passing game will be there.

The stat sheet should read like this.

RAVENS RUN GAME:

Henry - 22 carries (at least 8 of these carries should be toss/stretch plays to the outside)

Hill - 8 carries

Ravens need to win this game convincingly and get out of New Jersey healthy.

This would be the perfect week to do it as Lamar and Derrick received an induction this week into the Madden 99 Club as the most dynamic duo in the game. They are the first teammates ever to reach the 99 club in-season.

Game Notes:

Justice Hill took the opening kick off down to the giants 37. Ravens get a little play action magic going. Lamar hits Zay for a first down.

Lamar runs on a keeper but gets the ball ripped out. Not sure about the Lamar run here. This wasn't needed. Run Henry. Run Hill.

Giants Ball.

Ravens stop em and get the ball back.

Ravens can't get anything going. Punt.

New Raven Desmond King gets some razzle and some dazzle going on the punt return, gets stopped at the Giants 32.

Lamar, and the offense score...finally. Lamar hits the big homie Mark in the endzone.

Mark Andrews is ALL. THE. WAY. BACK!

Score - 7-0 Ravens

Ravens get a big stop on 4th down. Giants tried a QB sneak with DeVito. Turnover.

Lamar drops one in the bucket for a 49 yard Touchdown to Rashod Bateman.

Score - Ravens 14-0

The Ravens defense habit of being undisciplined is putting a lot of yellow laundry on the field. Giants take advantage of the mistakes. 4 penalties on this drive against the Ravens.

Score - Ravens 14-7

Lamar hits Bateman again for a 20 yard TD.

Score - Ravens 21-7

