Ravens to offer 20 open practices to fans during Training Camp

OWINGS MILLS — You have 20 chances to see the Ravens before the season even starts.

The Baltimore Ravens 2024 Training Camp features 20 open practices with the ability to host 1,000 fans daily at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

You can go online July 10 at 11 a.m. to claim a parking pass for one of the practices. The online reservation is first-come, first served.

The first full-team training camp practice is Sunday, July 21 and the final date fans can attend is Thursday, August 15.

The practice schedule features multiple theme days, including the NFL’s Back Together Weekend, Military & First Responders Day, and Youth Football Day.

Each day will offer a post-practice autograph session for children ages 6-14, interactive games, Ravens entertainment groups and food trucks.

“Enthusiasm for the 2024 season is off the charts, and we can't wait to begin everything by welcoming the Ravens Flock back to Training Camp," Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated.

"From All-Pros Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, Justin Madubuike, Mark Andrews and Derrick Henry to the many young and talented players who are ready to emerge, there's tremendous excitement among fans."

The Ravens normally have an open practice at M&T Bank Stadium but won't do that this year due to summer construction projects and the August 6 FC Barcelona-AC Milan international soccer match.

The Ravens first pre-season game is Friday, August 9 against the Eagles.

Their first regular season game kicks off the NFL season with an AFC Championship rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Baltimore will get a shot at revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 5.

The Ravens lost the AFC Championship game at home 17-10.

The game airs at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.