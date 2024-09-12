Ravens to honor Jacoby Jones and coach Joe D'Alessandris ahead of home opener against Raiders

BALTIMORE — Ahead of the home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens intend to honor the lives and legacies of Jacoby Jones and coach Joe D'Alessandris.

Jones passed away on July 14 due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease; coach D'Alessandris passed away on August 25 after battling an acute illness.

Before kickoff on Sunday, over 40 Ravens legends, including Ray Lewis and Torrey Smith, will honor Jones' life with a special tribute.

His mother, Emily London-Jones, and his son, Jacoby Jr., will be on the field for an honorary moment.

The Jacoby Jones Exhibit will also debut. It's part of the Ravens' Mobile Museum, a compact museum that allows the organization to share parts of its history through different displays.

Coach D'Alessandris's family members will be honored on-field during the coin toss, a tribute to his decades-long coaching career.

Team officials say fans should get to their seats no later than 12:40 pm to be able to participate in the pre-game ceremonies.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm.