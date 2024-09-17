Ravens team up with nonprofit Weekend Backpacks to help children in need

BALTIMORE — On Monday the Ravens teamed up with a local nonprofit to help get more food to children who need it.

They donated a new van to Weekend Backpacks.

The organization distributes more than 1,800 bags of food every week to students at 50 Baltimore schools.

The bags are packed and delivered by volunteers who use their own vehicles.

In the new van, they can fit about 500 bags, says Christy Keppel, executive director of Weekend Backpacks.

"Since COVID, the demand and the need has grown so much that some of our schools are asking for over a hundred bags a week, and this is just too much of a volume for a volunteer to do, and so we really needed this van," Keppel said.

Ravens players Roquan Smith, Marcus Williams, Tyler Linderbaum, and Trenton Simpson handed out bags and backpacks to students at Arlington Elementary School.

They were joined by Poe and the Ravens cheerleaders.

The van was purchased by the Ravens Foundation, along with the Maryland Food Bank and the Bearman Foundation.