Ravens sign DeAndre Hopkins to one-year, $6M

After many years of Twitter predictions and fanfare, the Ravens have finally landed wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Ravens signed the vet for one year, 6 million according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

At his last stop in Kansas City, the receiver had 41 receptions for 437 yards.

Sources: Five-time Pro-Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins reached agreement today on a one-year, $5 million deal that could get up to $6 million with the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/e4JcUSKPsG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2025

Even though Hopkins is in the twilight of his career, he still provides the ever-elusive 'X' possession presence on the outside, which seems to be one of the most difficult types of talent for the Ravens to draft since they came to Baltimore in 1996.

Time to find out! Let’s go Flock! 😤🔥 https://t.co/FvN0a5vOiY — Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) March 11, 2025

In fact, the last time they had an 'X' type receiver was in 2012, when Anquan was catching passes all over the field, double and tripled covered.

Does Hopkins have enough left in the tank to help the Ravens get over the hump? Who knows?

The field will tell the story next season. For now, Lamar has a 6'1 , 218-pound pass catcher to launch it to on third down.