Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ravens sign DeAndre Hopkins to one-year, $6M

Bills Chiefs Football
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) runs with the ball past Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Bills Chiefs Football
Posted
and last updated

After many years of Twitter predictions and fanfare, the Ravens have finally landed wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Ravens signed the vet for one year, 6 million according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

At his last stop in Kansas City, the receiver had 41 receptions for 437 yards.

Even though Hopkins is in the twilight of his career, he still provides the ever-elusive 'X' possession presence on the outside, which seems to be one of the most difficult types of talent for the Ravens to draft since they came to Baltimore in 1996.

In fact, the last time they had an 'X' type receiver was in 2012, when Anquan was catching passes all over the field, double and tripled covered.

Does Hopkins have enough left in the tank to help the Ravens get over the hump? Who knows?

The field will tell the story next season. For now, Lamar has a 6'1 , 218-pound pass catcher to launch it to on third down.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are