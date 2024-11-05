Watch Now
Ravens send a 2026 7th-round pick to the Rams for CB Tre'Davious White

Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes a touchdown catch agaimnst Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Just about 30 min before the trade deadline is over the purple and black get some secondary help. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens sent a 2026 7th-round pick to the Rams for cornerback Tre'Davious White and a 2027 7th-round pick.

The move comes in a season in which the Ravens secondary has struggled heavily against the pass. There's less than 30 minutes left on the clock for the Ravens to address the pass rush which has one of the worst win rates in the NFL.

