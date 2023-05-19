Ravens RB Gus Edwards surprised customers at a North Baltimore Dunkin Donuts

BALTIMORE — Customers at a North Baltimore Dunkin Donuts got quite the surprise when placing their orders.

Ravens running back Gus Edwards was serving guests and handing out free Dunkin merchandise.

This is all part of an effort to raise money for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center and University of Maryland Children’s Hospital.

"It's been fun. The kids are all smiles. One of them even got a chance to work behind the back counter. Like I said it's great opportunity for me to get out and help the cause," said Edwards.

Money will be raised next Tuesday.

It's iced coffee day and one dollar from every iced coffee purchase will go to support the children in those hospitals.