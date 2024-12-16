Watch Now
Ravens ranked 2nd most festive NFL team

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have more Christmas spirit than most other NFL teams, according to a new study.

They were ranked the second most "festive" team - tied with the Chicago Bears - by sports-betting site FlashPicks.com.

Teams were rated based on their Christmas Day game record, how much festive merchandise they sell online, the festive-ness of the team colors, the likelihood of a snow day in the team's city, and the number of bars open on Christmas Day.

(The study noted five "festive"-named Ravens players potentially playing on Christmas, and about 45.5 percent of Baltimore bars open that day to watch the game.)

The Ravens also have a 66 percent win rate on Christmas Day.

The NFL's most festive team? The Green Bay Packers.

This Christmas, the Ravens will face off against the Houston Texans

