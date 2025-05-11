Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson holds community day at Pimlico Race Course

BALTIMORE — It was the calm before the storm Saturday at the Pimlico Race Course. A hint of Preakness...before Preakness.

The Park Heights community was able to capture a glimpse of the spectacle thanks to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson was also able to catch his horse racing team, the Maryland Colts, in action.

His team is a part of the newly-formed National Thoroughbred League, or NTL.

Robert Daugherty, co-founder of the NTL and owner of the California Shamrocks, says this is the first ever team-based horse racing league.

"So, we want to bring a lot more fans into the sport by attracting celebrities and making the games simpler. So, to read the racing format at any track to this day is complicated, we're simplifying it," Daugherty said.

Daugherty added that the NTL emphasizes protecting the horses and horse safety.

He says that the historical challenge of horse racing is decentralization.

"Each state has their own regulations and different tracks, they have their own protocols. We give credit to the HISA led by Lisa Lazarus, who is really protecting the horses and the horse's safety. We've leaned into that so much that we've been asked to join their board. We're a centralized organization. First and last it's about the safety of the athletes," said Daugherty.

Daugherty, along with the rest of the NTL owners, welcomed Jackson into the group.

He complimented the two-time MVP, expressing he's been great to work with.

"He's a really kind, nice guy," said Daugherty. "Baltimore's really lucky to have him because I'm a Cleveland Browns fan and he keeps beating my Browns, but we're delighted to have him."

Now, Jackson's ownership of the team isn't just for horsing around.

Officials told WMAR that he intends to use the opportunity to welcome more of the Baltimore community into the horseracing world.

Dee M. Robinson, CEO of Good Trouble Spirits Company, says community is why the NTL and Charm City are a perfect combination.

"To have our inaugural Trouble Stakes here, it's just amazing and this what you do when you have people who wanna do good for the community. I can see you guys, you know, putting your arms around them and loving them and that makes us want to do more," Robinson said.

Speaking of doing more, Jackson and the NTL partnered with Governor Wes Moore to launch the Forever Dreamers 8 Scholars Apprentice Program.

The program targets high school seniors, fully funding immersive training in key areas such as horse training, veterinary technology, and equine sales.

Giving back and impacting lives for years to come.

To learn more about Jackson's Forever Dreamers Foundation, click here.