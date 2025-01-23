Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, RB Derrick Henry among finalists for NFL Honors

The NFL Honors are right around the corner and some Ravens players were named finalists Thursday for awards.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been named a finalist for two awards, Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.

Running back Derrick Henry was also named as a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year.

Jackson, 28, finished the season with the most passing yards and touchdowns thrown in his career, with only four interceptions on the year.

Among quarterbacks in the NFL, Jackson finished 1st in QBR.

He became the first quarterback in NFL history to tally 4,000+ passing yards and 900+ rushing yards and surpassed Michael Vick for most rushing yards as a quarterback.

If he wins, this will be his second MVP award in a row and third of his career.

Henry, 31, finished second in the league in rushing with 1,921 yards and tied for first in the league in rushing touchdowns with 16.

He surpassed 1,900 yards rushing for the second time in his career since 2020, a year in which he eclipsed 2,000 yards.

This would be Henry's second Offensive Player of the Year award if he wins.

The NFL Honors will take place on February 6 at 9:00 pm ET, just three days before the Super Bowl.