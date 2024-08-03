Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ranked No. 2 on the 2024 NFL Top 100 list

The 2024 NFL Top 100 list is complete, and we have a few Ravens who received votes from their peers to dawn it.

Lamar Jackson was ranked as the 2nd best player in the National Football League, 70 spots above where he was ranked in 2023.

He finished just above Patrick Mahomes, who was ranked 4th and trailed behind the No. 1 player, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who becomes the first wide receiver to ever claim the No. 1 spot.

Jackson, 27, won his second MVP award in 2023, finishing the season with 3,678 passing yards, 821 rushing yards, and 29 total touchdowns.

New Ravens' running back Derrick Henry was ranked 49th.

Justin Madubuike and Kyle Hamilton dawned the list for the first time in their careers after having a breakout season. Madubuike was ranked 61st, Hamilton 43rd.

Roquan Smith was ranked 19th.

In total, the Baltimore Ravens have 5 players in the top 100 this year.