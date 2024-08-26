Ravens QB Lamar Jackson joins ownership group that will bring the Colts back to Maryland

BALTIMORE — From two-time league MVP to team owner, Lamar Jackson is doing it all in the state of Maryland.

On Monday it was announced that Jackson will be joining an ownership group of the National Thoroughbred League's (NTL) new team, the Maryland Colts.

His partners include Julius Erving, Tanya Tucker, Nelly, Rick Ross, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Moira Forbes, and more.

The NTL, a horse racing league, says they saw a lot of success with their first season.

So much success that they expanded their league from six teams to ten teams, the Colts are one of those teams.

"The Mission of the National Thoroughbred League is to deliver the greatest sports and entertainment experience in the world. We bring joy, energy, and excitement through our league of NTL teams. [The] safety of horses, jockeys, and all participants is our priority. And innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability are the core drivers of our future growth and value in the horse racing industry," the league's mission statement reads.

Along with his ownership stake, Jackson will launch a program to give less-privileged children exposure to the horse racing industry, as well as free tickets to the NTL Baltimore Cup.

He'll also establish an apprentice program to give teens job training under trainer Chad Brown, a multi-time winner of the Preakness Stakes.

“I am truly excited to be a part of this great opportunity,” said Jackson. “The core values of excellence, teamwork, community, and leadership will help push the program beyond our expectations. I believe through our efforts and determination more opportunities will be opened for the youth of the state of Maryland. We look forward to seeing the success of such a great vision become the reality.”

Back in May, the Board of Public Works approved the state's purchase of the Pimlico Race Track.

Although construction on the track is expected to take three years to complete, Maryland will open it for an NTL race in 2025.

The NTL will begin its season this Sunday, September 1, with the NTL Nashville Cup.

If you want to learn more about the league, click here.