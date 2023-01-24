Ravens Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews sends military veteran to Super Bowl LVII

One military veteran will be taking a trip to Phoenix in February for Super Bowl LVII.

Ravens pro bowl tight end Mark Andrews teamed with USAA and the 101st Airborne Division Association to to award the veteran, Johnny Velasquez, with the trip of a lifetime.

“Coming from a family that counts seven military service members in its ranks, I understand that it’s important to always give back to the military community,” said Mark Andrews. “I’m honored to join USAA and the 101st Airborne Division Association to send Army veteran Johnny Velasquez to the Super Bowl, where I look forward to meeting him.

The Infantry Platoon Sergeant served in the U.S. Army for 12 years, he began his service on the same day former President John F. Kennedy was elected.

During his tenure in the military, Velasquez was awarded an Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Purple Heart and Silver Star. After discharge, he spent 32 years in law enforcement and retired as a sergeant from the San Francisco Police Department.

Velasquez now resides in California with his wife Lillian, they are both huge 49ers fans.