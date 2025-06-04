BALTIMORE — At Green Street Academy in west Baltimore, Ravens players and volunteers came together for a day of service to transform the historic school campus.

The community project included painting murals, building furniture, and landscaping the grounds, all aimed at uplifting both the campus and surrounding neighborhood.

Ravens players transform Green Street Academy campus through community service project

"The community shows so much love to us. It feels good to be able to have everybody here and show love back to the community," said Ravens player Tylan Wallace.

Wallace also noted the team-building benefits of the service project.

"I think anything we can do off the field as a group, I think that just builds the team chemistry and I feel like the better it is off the field, the more the better it'll be on the field," Wallace said.

The project is located adjacent to the Ravens' new Boys and Girls Club, which is scheduled to open this fall and will serve as home for Green Street Academy's sports teams.

Having served the neighborhood for over 100 years, Green Street Academy continues to benefit from partnerships like this one with the Ravens, giving students, staff, and the surrounding community much to look forward to in the future.

