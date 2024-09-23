Watch Now
Ravens partner with two organizations to give out custom-fitted wigs to cancer patients

The Ravens are celebrating after a much needed win Sunday night in Dallas, but they aren't taking the day off. Players got right to work giving back to their fans, helping tackle everyday problems for cancer patients. The Ravens teamed up with the American Cancer Society and the Susan G. Komen Foundation to give 35 cancer patients free custom wigs and a full day of fun at the Bank.
The day was a big surprise for most.

"I didn't know what to expect. I thought we were just doing the tour and getting wigs and going home this is really good, and as a woman in this journey, it's really good to have that support," said Dozetta Lewis.

The Wiggs Worldwide Foundation donated the custom-fitted wigs.

