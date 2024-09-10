Ravens partner with Atlas Restaurant Group on special offers, giveaways

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's prominent Atlas Restaurant Group is now partnering with the Ravens to offer special promotions and fan giveaways on its app.

The Ravens announced today that the new partnership with Atlas - which owns more than 50 bars/restaurants, mostly in Maryland - means people can get new benefits through the free Atlas Rewards app.

Fans can potentially win Ravens tickets, get special offers on food and drinks at Atlas restaurants, and get "unique promotions... to elevate the gameday experience."

Atlas is also sponsoring the Ravens' Purple Fridays and will kick off the season with a party at Watershed, its seafood restaurant at Federal Hill's Cross Street Market.

The "spectacular kickoff party" will feature the Ravens Caravan, mascot Poe and the Marching Ravens.

Ravens Chief Sales Officer Kevin Rochlitz said in a statement:

This partnership not only underscores our commitment to enhancing the fan experience but also enables us to align ourselves with an industry-leading, nationally-growing brand right in our backyard.

Atlas' local restaurants include James Joyce, Watershed, The Valley Inn, Italian Disco, The Choptank and Waterfront Hotel. The restaurant will offer promotions on Purple Fridays.