Ravens OLB Kyle Van Noy, OL Ronnie Stanley are heading to the Pro Bowl

Two more Baltimore Ravens players are heading to the Pro Bowl.

Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy will replace Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who will not participate due to injury.

Van Noy, 33, tallied 12.5 sacks this past year with the Ravens, the first time he's garnered double-digit sacks in his career.

This will be the first Pro Bowl of his career.

Since joining the Ravens, Van Noy has notched 21.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Stanley, 30, will be replacing Laremy Tunsil, who also will miss the games.

The nine-year Ravens vet will make his first Pro Bowl appearance since 2019 after a season where he only allowed two sacks.

Baltimore will now have 10 players representing the team in the Pro Bowl games.

They will be without Zay Flowers, who suffered a knee sprain in week 18 against the Cleveland Browns.

He was replaced by Jaguars rookie Brian Thomas Jr.