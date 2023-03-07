Ravens offensive lineman teams with organization to tackle student hunger

BALTIMORE — Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but for many students, it's unfortunately just not in their family's budget.

But Ravens offensive lineman Morgan Moses is helping give kids the nutrition they need to start the day off right.

He teamed up with the American Dairy Association to celebrate National Breakfast Week at Belmont Elementary School in southwest Baltimore.

Moses says these free meals can set up kids for success well beyond the morning.

"One of the students said today, they wanted to be a mental health therapist, for them to have that mindset already, it's our job to make sure they come to school, and they're empowered with the things they need, so they can go forward and make those dreams happen," Moses said.

Moses knows first hand how those dreams can happen. He says the free school breakfasts he got growing up in Virginia were vital for him when his family was struggling to make ends meet.