Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris dies at the age of 70

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens announced Sunday the passing of offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris. He was 70.

In a statement released on X, the organization described the revered longtime coach’s life as one of “boundless faith, love, devotion, and inspiration.”

D’Alessandris was hired by the Ravens back in 2017. Earlier this month, D'Alessandris was hospitalized due to an acute illness that was going to require ongoing treatment for an extended period of time.

According to the Ravens, he had surgery earlier this summer and had experienced complications.

Our hearts ache with grief and sadness upon learning of Coach Joe D'Alessandris' passing early this morning.

Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh says "Coach 'Joe D.' was a man of integrity and a man of faith. He made us all better. He was our reader at team mass, and he was loved by all here. He was a great coach and a good man – the kind of person who you are honored to have as a friend. He raised three incredible, beautiful daughters, and he was a most loving husband. His grandkids also adored him. I admired him, loved him, and am going to miss him, because 'Joe D.' was a joy. Toni has him back now. May God bless 'Joe D.' forever.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens:

"'Joe D.' lived a life of boundless faith, love, devotion and inspiration. As a husband, father, grandfather, friend and coach, Joe made every individual he encountered truly feel like they were the most important person in the world.

"Anyone fortunate enough to have spent time with Joe was forever touched by his genuine and uplifting nature. He had the amazingly rare ability to connect with people in a way that deepened respect, empathy and kindness – further spreading those important virtues into the everyday life of the world.

"'Force multiplier' is a football term sometimes used to describe an individual who makes everyone around him better. As a coach, he was certainly that. But far more importantly, it's also a proper characterization of Joe D'Alessandris as a person – someone who undoubtedly created a legacy of love and impact that will live on forever.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joe's family – particularly his three incredible daughters – during this somber time. Now reunited with his late and precious wife, Toni, we know they are smiling down from above and blessing everyone they dearly love."

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris walks to the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Statement from Executive Vice President & General Manager Eric DeCosta:

“Today is a sad day for the Baltimore Ravens. 'Joe D.' was a rock, a great coach and a better person. He cared about the team deeply, exhibiting a relentless passion to excel while displaying genuine love for his players. I especially treasure my conversations with him, talking about football and life. I will always remember standing back with Joe on the practice field and watching him up close with his players. Coach was the consummate teacher and friend, and I will miss him deeply. Our thoughts and prayers go to Joe’s daughters and family and everyone touched by Joe’s remarkable spirit.”

Statement from Ravens' President Sashi Brown: