Ravens' offensive line coach hospitalized due to an acute illness

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris is expected to miss time with the team as he battles an acute illness.

The team announced Tuesday that D'Alessandris was hospitalized over the weekend and is expected to undergo treatment for an extended period of time.

"The hearts of the entire Ravens organization are with "Joe D" and his family, and we will continue to fully support them throughout his recovery."

Head coach John Harbaugh also released a statement:

Coach D'Alessandris is widely respected and cherished in our organization. As he focuses on his health, we offer him unwavering support. Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh

Coach D'Alessandris is a 45-year coaching veteran.

The beginning of his coaching career began at Duke in 1997, he followed that up with a tenure at Georgia Tech in 2002.

He began his tenure as an NFL coach in 2008 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2017, coach D'Alessandris joined the Baltimore Ravens, mentoring offensive linemen such as Tyler Linderbaum, Ronnie Stanley, and Orlando Brown Jr.

While Coach D'Alessandris receives treatment, George Warhop will take over as interim coach.