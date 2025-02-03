Ravens, OC Todd Monken agree to contract extension

BALTIMORE — Todd Monken is here to stay in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that Monken has agreed to a contract extension.

He drew interest from multiple teams, including reported interviews from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears.

But the Ravens were able to retain him following the end of this year's coaching carousel.

Monken, 58, joined the Ravens in 2023, and since then, has boosted the Ravens' offense to top rankings.

In 2024, Lamar Jackson had his best career throwing the football, notching 4,000+ passing yards and 900+ rushing yards, the first quarterback in NFL history to do so.

Jackson eclipsed 3,000 in Monken's first year as Offensive coordinator.

Baltimore had one of the best offenses in the league in the 2024 regular season, finishing first in total yards per game, rushing yards per game, and third in points scored.

They finished number one in total offense.