Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith gives away school supplies and free haircuts for students

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith is doing his part to get students ready for school.

On Sunday, Smith gave away free school supplies and haircuts for 100 students from Hamilton Elementary School.

He was joined by Rob’s Community Barbershop Foundation to provide haircuts and styling at no cost to the students who opted in for hair services.

The event was held at the elementary school. In addition to getting a fresh haircut, guests could participate in arts and crafts and recess-themed activities.

The event also had guest appearances from the Ravens cheerleaders and Poe.

