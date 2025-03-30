Ravens in wait and see mode before deciding what to do with Tucker

It seems the Ravens are still in wait-and-see mode before making a decision regarding Justin Tucker.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, the team won't make a move until the NFL's investigation has concluded.

The influence of public opinion on the castle in Owings Mills remains uncertain. Many eyes are on the Ravens organization to see how they handle this situation in the wake of the Deshaun Watson decision.

Watson was suspended for 11 games in 2022 after a little over two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct occurring during massage sessions.

In addition, the Browns QB had to pony up $5 million in fines and undergo a mandatory evaluation conducted by behavioral experts before getting back into the NFL.

Ravens president Sashi Brown was asked a number of questions on Tucker at the annual league meeting.

"From our standpoint, I think we want to make sure that we have a great understanding of the facts, an actual understanding of the facts, hear both sides of the situation, and that we allow the investigation to properly be conducted and concluded and make decisions based on the full information," says Brown.

The All-Pro kicker was accused of sexually inappropriate behavior in January of this year by 16 massage therapists. Sources say all of these incidents happened in the first quarter of Tucker's career, starting in his rookie/Super Bowl year, 2012 to 2016.

President Brown went on to say Tucker will be allowed to participate in the Ravens offseason conditioning program (starting April 21) and offseason practices (May and June).

