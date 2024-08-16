Ravens honor longtime Communications Executive Kevin Byrne with new press box

BALTIMORE — Longtime Communications Executive Kevin Byrne will now have a presence at Ravens games forever.

On Friday the Baltimore Ravens honored Byrne with their new press box.

As soon as the media heads to the press box, they'll see signage enshrining Byrne's name, showing his impact and legacy in the media working space.

Baltimore Ravens

Byrne started his career with the Ravens and spent 41 seasons with the franchise.

He retired in May 2020 and stayed on the staff as a consultant with the team through the 2021 season.

In 2023, Byrne was honored with the Award of Excellence by the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his contributions to the Ravens and the sport of football.

Baltimore Ravens

“For over 40 years, his dependability, dedication, and forward-thinking helped countless players, coaches, and executives connect with their fanbases,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti stated upon Byrne's retirement. “The contributions he made to the Ravens are everlasting.”

During his tenure with the team, Byrne provided media relations assistance at 25 Super Bowls and two Pro Bowls at the NFL's request.

He also served on the committee to select Super Bowl-winning head coaches Brian Billick and John Harbaugh.