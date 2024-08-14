Ravens focused on creating leaders on and off the field

OWINGS MILLS — The castle in Owings Mills is focused on creating leaders on and off the field.

The Ravens high school leadership insititute is running for its sixth year.

100 students who have displayed leadership skills from Baltimore City and County are chosen by their schools to participate.

During their time in the program, they will hear from representatives from Baltimore City and County schools, T. Rowe Price and The Ravens.

The main topics will cover leading oneself, leading others, and leading the community at large.

