Ravens Flock Pop-Up shop is selling gear 'you can't find anywhere else'

BALTIMORE — Christmas is on the way, and the Ravens, with their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, have clinched a playoff spot.

It’s the perfect time for fans to get some gear.

The Ravens pop-up flock shop at the bank is open until Christmas Eve. The shop is 40% off.

According to folks at the store, this is a large selection of gear which can't be found anywhere else.

All flavors of purple and black will be up for sale, including Salute to Service, Darkness Falls, Purple Rising, and more.

The Flock Shop will be located inside the stadium at the Gate A entrance. Fans should enter via Gate A (at Hamburg Street). Parking is free and available in Lot B/C.