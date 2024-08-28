Ravens finally put a stamp on the 53-man roster

BALTIMORE — After an evening of waiting, the 53-man roster is here. The rich continue to remain rich.

The Ravens, who already have a stacked defensive backfield, keep 7th-rounder Sanoussi Kane and the homegrown undrafted free agent Beau Brade from UMD.

Beau Brade.



Clarksville, Md. native.



River Hill High School.



Maryland Terrapin.



Undrafted.



Made the #Ravens 53-man roster as a rookie.



— Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) August 28, 2024

The two new Raven safeties displayed their feathers with solid showings in camp and preseason.

This is a boon for the team in Owings Mills, as the purple brass let former Ravens safety Geno Stone walk in free agency.

Stone served as a good third safety behind Kyle Hamiton and Marcus Williams. Brade and Kane look to replace his production.