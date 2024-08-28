Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ravens finally put a stamp on the 53-man roster

ravens helmet.png
WMAR
ravens helmet.png
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — After an evening of waiting, the 53-man roster is here. The rich continue to remain rich.

The Ravens, who already have a stacked defensive backfield, keep 7th-rounder Sanoussi Kane and the homegrown undrafted free agent Beau Brade from UMD.

The two new Raven safeties displayed their feathers with solid showings in camp and preseason.

This is a boon for the team in Owings Mills, as the purple brass let former Ravens safety Geno Stone walk in free agency.

Stone served as a good third safety behind Kyle Hamiton and Marcus Williams. Brade and Kane look to replace his production.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices