Ravens finally put a stamp on the 53-man roster

BALTIMORE — After an evening of waiting, the 53-man roster is here. The rich continue to remain rich.
The Ravens, who already have a stacked defensive backfield, keep 7th-rounder Sanoussi Kane and the homegrown undrafted free agent Beau Brade from UMD.
Clarksville, Md. native.
River Hill High School.
Maryland Terrapin.
Undrafted.
Made the #Ravens 53-man roster as a rookie.
The two new Raven safeties displayed their feathers with solid showings in camp and preseason.
This is a boon for the team in Owings Mills, as the purple brass let former Ravens safety Geno Stone walk in free agency.
Stone served as a good third safety behind Kyle Hamiton and Marcus Williams. Brade and Kane look to replace his production.