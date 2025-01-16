Ravens fans get to meet Ravens' legend Jamal Lewis at fanfest

Ravens fans are locked in for Sunday's big game. Before they see Derrick Henry take off on the Bills this weekend, they got the chance to meet Ravens legend, Jamal Lewis.

Don Aro says he's been a fan since the Ravens first came to town. He remembers the team's first Super Bowl win in 2000 vividly.

He's hoping to see the Lombardi trophy make its way back to Baltimore.

"We're not used to having a whole lot of offense in Baltimore," says Aro.

"So it's a little bit of a different thing... Definitely think the energy is there... People are behind us... And let's go all the way to New Orleans."

The event was part of the Verizon Super Bowl Fan Fest, which will be held at M&T Bank Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.