Ravens fans flock to Fenwick Bakery

PARKVILLE, Md. — It dates back more than a century, and the Fenwick Bakery draws from its rich past to produce pound cakes fashioned into footballs for some of the Baltimore Ravens most historic games, including two previous Super Bowls.

Owner Michael Allen Meckel says it all begins with some special egg-shaped molds.

“They were a giveaway by a particular brand of flour,” Meckel explained, “Now, I wasn’t here in 1941, but I believe it was American Beauty Flour and if you purchased a certain number of bags of this flour, you were given the opportunity to purchase a mold and over the course of time, they bought four sets of molds and they’ve survived since then.”

Once the cakes come out of the oven, they are individually dipped in chocolate, and once they cool, a decorator adds the laces.

During a typically slow time of year for the business, the cakes score big with hungry fans.

Jeff Hager

“I’m hoping for 600 to 800 dozen additional,” said Meckel, “and I’m also hoping that the Ravens beat the Kansas City Chiefs and then go on and beat whoever we ultimately play in the Super Bowl.”

“Because you win as well?”

“Yes. Absolutely. All businesses win in this situation.”

The one thing you won’t find in the bakery is anything with Kansas City Chiefs on it, not anything to do with the players anyway, although you might find something tied to one of their girlfriends.

“Somebody bought the Taylor Swift cake.”

That’s right a Swiftie cake, but don’t think for a minute that Meckel is wavering in his allegiance to the Ravens.

“I like Taylor Swift and she can come in and sign a guitar for me if she wants to stop by,” said Meckel, “but I still want her team and her boyfriend to lose.”