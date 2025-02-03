Ravens fan seen assaulting Commanders fans in viral video let out of prison after 105 days

BALTIMORE — Johns Callis has pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree assault, Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced Monday.

Callis, 24, was captured on video assaulting fans of the Washington Commanders in Federal Hill following the game between the two teams on October 13.

Charging documents revealed Callis was walking up Cross Street when he saw two 26-year-old men wearing Commanders jerseys.

As the men were walking, one of them heard Callis say 'S**** the Redskins.'

Callis, in passing, turned aggressively and grabbed on the victim's right shoulder.

The other victim turned quickly to step in and stop the assault by moving in between them, but Callis began repeatedly punching him in the face.

Arrest warrant issued for John Callis Police search for man seen in viral video assaulting two Commanders fans

Callis then began to kick the first victim in the torso before he attempted to rip his jersey off, later turning his attention to the other victim as he attempted to flee.

He then lunged towards a third victim and proceeded to punch him in the face. While trying to move away, Callis grabbed the third victim and pulled him to the ground.

One of the victims suffered memory loss, a swollen mouth, bruising in the facial area, and a concussion. The other two victims suffered minor injuries.

After the video went viral, police received a flurry of tips, including Callis' LinkedIn profile page.

Days later, Callis turned himself in.

“Today, defendant John Callis has pled guilty to three counts of Second-Degree Assault after having spent 105 days in jail, ensuring that justice has been served for the victims and reaffirming our commitment to holding all offenders accountable. The behavior we saw in the video evidence in this case was abhorrent. There is never a scenario in which violence is acceptable in our city. Today’s outcome clearly conveys that my office will not tolerate hate-filled acts. The victims in this case have shown tremendous courage, and we hope this resolution provides them with a sense of justice and closure. Our office remains steadfast in our mission to protect victim’s rights and ensure our residents’ safety. We will continue to work tirelessly to uphold the law and seek justice for all," Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates

Callis was sentenced to time served and was released Monday to begin his probation.

He will be on 5 years of supervised probation and will pay $4,000 in restitution to one of the victims.

He must also adhere to the following:

• Will return to Sarasota, FL to enter inpatient drug treatment and upon completion will enter an outpatient program.

• Complete 90 AA meetings

• Attend Anger Management Classes

• Return to Baltimore for 100 hours of community service

• Cannot distribute, solicit, monetize, or post viral videos on any of his social media accounts and cannot have contact with any of the victims.