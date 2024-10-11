Ravens surpise superfan with tickets to game against Commanders

COLUMBIA, Md. — M&T Bank Stadium will be the house for arguably the game of the week in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Washington Commanders.

With all the anticipation, the work begins now to get fans hyped for game day.

On Friday, Dunkin held a Purple Friday pep rally at a store in Columbia.

In addition to free Dunkin prizes and Purple Friday car stenciling, a 12-year-old Ravens super fan was also surprised with two tickets to this Sunday's big showdown.

"I had no idea whatsoever. Like, my dad told me when I woke up this morning, don't ask any questions, but put on your Ravens gear, and we're gonna have a fun morning," said Sid Havens, "I think Lamar is an amazing player, and I just admire how he is able to tuck it and run or throw on the run, and he showed that last week against the Bengals in that huge OT win. So, I'm pumped we got a good season coming."

Sid is confident the Ravens get the win this weekend and expects the team to keep winning as the season goes on.