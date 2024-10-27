HOLY TRAP: Ravens fall to the Browns, Score 24-29

Final Score in Cleveland: 24-29 Browns win.

This game had TRAP written all over it.

The script unfolded exactly as most Ravens fans feared. It was close, and the defense gave up every lead the offense could muster.

The wins

Positives to take away from this game: Kyle Hamilton.

The worries

It was a divisional game; however, the Ravens have played down to a Browns team, which was 1-6 going into this week.

Until this week, Cleveland hasn’t scored 20 points. They did against the Ravens.

Jameis Winston threw 3 touchdowns Sunday.

This pass defense looks soulless.

It’s not just the middle of the field; the whole field is completely open every week. As it stands, this pass defense couldn’t stop a VHS tape if it was sitting in a VCR.

Week to week, Zach Orr doesn’t seem to have this defense ready. Too often the DB's are caught out of position against the pass.

There's more miscommunication in the secondary than a dysfunctional family.

It feels like the defensive backs dropped at least 5-7 interceptions. Jameis Winston wanted to give this game away, but the Ravens couldn't take advantage.

If it wasn’t for Kyle Hamilton getting critical third down stops, this game might have been a blowout.

Even during wins, this team is wildly undisciplined.

Penalties on offense push them out of the red zone every Sunday and stall key drives.

Inexplicably, Derrick Henry only had 11 carries for 73 yards. Abandoning the run is a sure-fire disaster game plan no matter what for purple and black no matter what year it is.

Hope:

Hopefully, Eric Decosta has one or two moves in mind before the trade deadline, preferably for the defense. This defense needs a shot in the arm if this team wants to make the playoffs and have a chance to make a Super Bowl.