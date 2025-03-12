Ravens' defensive tackle Michael Pierce announces retirement after nine years

BALTIMORE — After nine years with the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings, nose tackle Michael Pierce has decided to retire.

Pierce, 32, began his career with the Ravens in 2016.

After opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID, Pierce signed a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

He eventually returned to the Ravens in 2022.

In his career, Pierce has tallied 9.5 sacks, 3 force fumbles and.... one of the heaviest interceptions you will ever witness.

Michael Pierce's interception against the Cleveland Browns in Week 18 of the 2024 season Michael Pierce interception

With Pierce's retirement, Baltimore will likely look for a defensive tackle in the draft with the class expected to be loaded with good prospects, per multiple reports.